Driver’s Car Was Sending Warning Alarms About a Pole, But Literally Wouldn’t Let Him Move Away From It

Seems like true self-driving cars have been “just around the corner” for decades now.

And while the technology has come a long a way, it’s clear there are still some glaring problems.

The more decisions you leave up to the machine, the fewer are being made by the driver. A driver who – most likely – knows better.

That’s the kind of frustration that TikTok user and automotive technician @Kyster58 was feeling over a simple parking sensor.

“This **** is why I hate new cars,” he says, as he tries to shift the car into reverse.

“I go to reverse,” he continues, when suddenly an alarm starts beeping.

“Warning, warning, warning, shift to park! Cause there’s a pole in front of me ’cause the car’s as close to the pole as possible,” he vents as the heads up display shows just that.

“Look what it does when I go to put it in reverse,” he says, “it automatically parks itself!”

“I can’t move my car ’cause it’s parking itself ’cause of the light pole!”

Guess he’s stuck forever?

A lot of people were baffled by the mere physics of it all:

Some shared in the woes:

Maybe these cars are just feeling a little overprotective:

Who reads the manual anyway?

Of course, maybe it’s #NotAllCars:

I guess the moral of the story is that cars are changing quickly.

Make sure you know what yours expects.

