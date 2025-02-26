Why Research Suggests The Viking’s Faces Were Riddled With Disease

We all know that the things we see on television are rarely a true representation of societies past and present, and it turns out that goes double when it come to the Vikings.

Many of them were definitely not as pretty as the History Channel would have us believe – at least, not according to what science tells us about their struggles with disease.

The authors of a recent study used computed tomography (CT) scans to examine 15 Viking Age skulls recovered from the Varnhem cemetery in Sweden. After consulting dentists and facial pathologists, they found that many of those ancient humans likely suffered greatly from a range of infections and other tooth-related issues.

Eighty-percent of the skulls showed evidence of a condition called apical periodontitis, a very painful infection of the tooth canal. Any access to dental care would have resulted in rudimentary and unmedicated treatment like opening a hole in the tooth to get to the pulp.

Ouch.

Three more of the skulls showed signs of chronic sinusitis that likely led to “nasal obstruction, sensation of facial pressure or fullness, nasal discharge and olfactory loss.”

More of the skulls contained bony growths in the ears and other places on the head that were likely caused by rampant untreated infection.

Arthritis was also likely very common, according to the authors.

“The individuals in this early Christian community may have suffered from numerous orofacial pathologies, including sinusitis, otitis, and infection.”

Author Carolina Bertilsson issued a statement that really brought home how uncomfortable all of this would have been.

“Everyone knows what it’s like to have pain somewhere, you can get quite desperate for help. But hack then, they didn’t have the medical and dental care we do, or the kind of pain relief – and antibiotics – we now have. If you developed an infection, it could stick around for a long time.”

As we know now, the mouth is the gateway to the rest of the body and infections that start in an ear or a tooth can quickly become a life-threatening issue.

Ancient life was not for the weak.

But I suppose that’s why only the strong survived to pass their genes down to the rest of us.

