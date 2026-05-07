Helpful or Harassing? The Internet is Divided Over a Neighbor Who Picked Up a Tween Girl Without Her Parent’s Permission

It can be nice when neighbors help their neighbors out, but there are certain situations that seem inappropriate. Imagine a 20-something man driving an 11-year-old girl home from school just to be neighborly. Does that seem neighborly or inappropriate?

In this story, one parent is dealing with this exact situation, and they think it’s very inappropriate.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AIO after my neighbor who I barely know drove my kids home without even asking me? Everyday, my daughter’s (11) bus drops the kids off at 2:50 then most of the kids walk home, so I let my daughter do the same. A few get picked up by car, not a lot. The walk from the bus stop to my house is about 6 minutes.

This seems odd.

My neighbor, a guy in his mid 20s, who drives a woody station wagon had apparently gone up to the bus stop to get his little sister. The bus arrived and the neighbor decided to offer my kid a ride and which she took it. I’ve told her countless times to not accept rides from strangers. And neighbors are no exception.

He wondered why she was home early.

So the neighbor gave her a lift and pulled into his driveway (He lives across the street from me) And she thanked him and came up to our house. I noticed that she was a few minutes early and she told me how the neighbor gave her a ride home. I told her she can’t do that again and that if she wants a ride to just call me.

His sister thinks he’s overreacting.

I then walked over to his house and kindly told him thanks, but to not talk to her again. I understand that this was something that was done out the kindness of his heart, but in this day and age chances like that are too risky. I told my sister (33) about this incident and she said I definitely crossed a boundary, but I feel like you just can never know who your neighbors are. Am I overreacting?

I think it’s inappropriate for the neighbor to drive an 11-year-old girl home from school. I wouldn’t be okay with that either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks it would be better to talk to the daughter than the neighbor.

Another person thinks the neighbor didn’t do anything wrong.

Independence is important as kids get older.

Nobody thinks OP handled the situation well.

Everyone meant well, but nobody got it right.

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