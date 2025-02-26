Wicked Sister Is Taking Advantage Of Her Elderly Mom’s Generosity And Forgetfulness, But Her Sibling Isn’t Having It

A lot of families have their wild child or black sheep.

But in this story, the prodigal daughter might be taking advantage of her aging parents.

Let’s dig in and follow the money.

AITA for protecting my mom’s finances against my sister? My mom worked her whole life and is now in a retirement home with bills to pay and care costs that will increase in the future. My sister (50s) has never had a regular job as she is an artist; it’s always some short term and/or poorly paid creative job.

This poster doesn’t exactly sound like patron of the arts.

My sister has had plenty of money given to her over the years but still goes from one financial crisis to the next. She keeps asking my parents for small loans. My dad is strong and says no.

Sounds like father might know best in this case.

I get sucked in now, as I have financial powers since my mom struggles to cope (memory and cognition problems). But my sister still asks my mom, “Can you pay for me to come and see you, can you lend me a few hundred bucks?” It’s not that Mom can’t afford to lend or give her money in the short term. But in the long term that’s her care money, while my sister paints and goes swimming rather than buckling down even with a part time job.

This sibling has a real devil-may-care attitude about her mom’s long-term care fund.

I think I know the answer but interested in whether there are any opinions to challenge me.

Should this sister be upset that she can’t paint the town red on her mom’s dime?

Let’s check out what the comments have to say…

This person says NTA but do more to protect your mom.

This person agrees and had a similar experience.

This commenter takes it a step further and claims abuse:

This poster swoops in with some sage legal advice…

And finally, this poster says get the authorities involved.

The verdict is in: jury says, don’t steal from your elderly mom.

