Wife Doesn’t Want Her In-Laws To See Her Or Her Baby For At Least 24 Hours After She Gives Birth, But Her Husband Thinks That’s Ridiculous And Is Pushing For Her To Change Her Mind

AITA for not caring about “honoring” my in-laws? My husband and I apparently have differing views about honoring our parents. And I’ve been made out to be the “jerk” by his family multiple times. His family is not respecting boundaries that I have put up. And so, I’ve definitely been a bit more rigid about things.

My husband already ruined what I wanted for our wedding. He invited his whole extended family as his parents wanted him to. I wanted something more intimate. He also let his mother take unwanted “formal” wedding pictures, which made me uncomfortable. And just other various things. They push and push and push, and it’s suffocating.

Anyways, now, I’ve become the jerk again because I don’t want to “honor” his parents by not letting them see me and our firstborn child within the first 24 hours of me giving birth. I don’t want my parents there, either. I just want it to be the two of us. I already know myself, my body, my emotions, and with how overbearing his parents are.

I know it’s going to be hell for me. He claims that the birth isn’t “just about us; it’s about our parents, too.” Which I laughed in his face about. My parents don’t believe their first grandchild is about them, and so I’m not sure where my husband and his parents get this notion. AITA for sticking my ground and refusing that? I feel like I’m going literally insane. LOL.

