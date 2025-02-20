Wife Thought Her Mother-In-Law Was Being Rude, But When Her Husband Defended His Mom’s Nature, His Wife Got Mad At Him

No man wants to be in the middle of an argument between his mom and wife.

This man‘s wife got embarrassed at a family dinner.

His mother didn’t do anything to make his wife feel better, but he doesn’t think that’s a problem.

Is he wrong for defending his mom?

Read below for the details of the story.

AITAH for defending my mom and not feeling that she was rude to my wife? My wife and I recently had dinner with my mom and her husband. For some context about my mom, her face never moves. Her voice never changes. She never laughs, smiles, or gets angry.

This man’s wife is not on good terms with his mom.

The only person she has genuine emotional reactions to is her husband. With everyone else, it is 100% stoicism. Understandably, my wife feels uncomfortable, and they have never had a good relationship.

His wife got embarrassed at dinner.

My wife had an embarrassing moment at dinner. She accidentally farted. It was loud—really, really loud. And my wife immediately went scarlet.

His mom stayed silent.

My mom stayed in character and did absolutely nothing. She did glance up when it happened. Then, she just went back to eating. I quickly changed the conversation, and tried to distract everyone, but my wife was bright, bright red.

So his wife got mad at him because his mom made her uncomfortable.

After dinner, when we were alone, she blew up that my mom sucks. She said any normal woman would have tried to make light of it and make her feel comfortable. I pointed out that my mom never reacts to anything, and she shouldn’t have unrealistic expectations of her.

His wife feels his mom should have done more.

My wife said I was just defending her. She added that a decent mom or MIL would make a joke or say something self-deprecating or anything so she can make her feel comfortable.

He defended his mom’s silent nature.

I asked when has my mom ever laughed or joked with her? It would have been so out of character. But my wife didn’t want to hear it.

So she got even angrier.

She blew up. She said I don’t know how humiliating it was as my mom is always so perfect and put together and that I don’t understand because I’m not a woman. I just feel that expecting my mom to become a completely different person is unrealistic.

It seems like the wife should let this go. Her expectations of her mother-in-law are wild.

