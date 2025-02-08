Woman Didn’t Think Her Spouse Would Ever Get More Than A Minimum Wage Job, And When The Spouse Proved Her Wrong She Wanted A Divorce

Some people don’t believe their partners will ever be successful.

This person narrates how only had a high school diploma and had trouble finding a job.

Their spouse didn’t think it was possible for them to find more than a minimum wage job, and that was the inspiration this person needed to prove the spouse wrong!

Read the story below and be inspired!

The reason why my ex is my ex Many years ago, after the birth of my oldest son, I desperately needed a job. I was scouring through the job section of as many newspapers as I could get my hands on. The pickings were slim as my highest qualification was graduating high school. I had to ignore minimum wage jobs, because it would cost more than it paid.

There was an ad that seemed almost too good to be true.

Then, my ex said some magic words: “Stop being so picky. You’re never going to earn more than minimum wage.” I saw red. Then I found the ad. They advertised free training to become a software engineer. They give professional certification and get you a job afterwards. The only requirement was a high school diploma with a passing math grade.

Initially, it seemed like a scam.

At first, I was very wary because it definitely felt like it was too good to be true. It can also be a scam. But I had nothing to lose by just checking it out. So off I went.

Only 2 candidates made it until the end.

The first day of the acceptance process was grueling. Multiple timed aptitude tests that took hours. The ones who passed were invited for a second round of tests. This time, there were lot less people. Out of the 30 people from the first day, only 2 of us were accepted at the end. And it wasn’t a scam.

It took a lot of hard work!

The reason why it was free was because the employers would pay for the training. I was thrilled. Then followed the most intense four months of my life. I was determined to prove my ex wrong. 8 hours in class every weekday. Another 6 for homework and studying. Then, studying and doing a weekend project for another 20 hours over the weekend.

The hard work was worth it!

I only got about 6 hours of sleep each night. Thankfully, my son was sleeping through the night by then, and I made it. I did really well in my final exams, too. The job search was short and sweet, and since it was only 3 years before Y2K, even entry-level engineers were earning good salaries.

OP was surprised how much the new job paid!

When I got my offer, my salary was more than my ex got! Internally, I was elated. I thought: “Take that, you insufferable jerk.” I didn’t say it out loud though.

The soon to be ex wanted a divorce.

As time went by, I kept getting really good raises and promotions. My ex finally had enough of the humiliation. She wanted a divorce. I jumped at the chance to escape, and that is how my ex became my ex.

I’m glad it wasn’t a scam. The hard work really paid off (literally)!

Success is the best revenge!

