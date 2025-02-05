Woman Found Out That Her Cousin Doesn’t Trust Her To Keep A Secret, So She Decided Not To Be Her Bridesmaid

Trust is something earned and not given just because you’re family.

This woman has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to her cousin, but she found out that her cousin didn’t trust her completely.

She felt hurt and decided not to be her cousin’s bridesmaid.

AITA for backing out of a wedding as a bridesmaid I (37F) was to be a bridesmaid for my cousin’s wedding this summer. She won’t invite her toxic parents, which I fully supported. But there were a few idiots in the family whom she thought she should invite because “family” and “let bygones be bygones.” They gave her C-PTSD, so I always fully supported her.

Someone gave her parents the time, date, and location of the wedding. Her stepbrother told her they knew and planned on showing up, but he wouldn’t reveal who told them.

So she changed the wedding venue and date. However, she wasn’t sure who did it, and she didn’t want them to find out again. So she went “hunting for a rat” so to speak. She gave 5 different faux locations to 5 different “suspects.” I ended up being one of them.

Wherever the parents thought the new location would be, she’d figure out who told. Turned out, the real rat was our aunt. She told me and the others the truth and that we “passed the test” and she apologized, but had to sniff out a rat.

I was deeply hurt she suspected me. I’ve been close with her my entire life. I have never done anything to betray her trust. I am very hurt for being accused of something I didn’t do.

I told her I’m resigning as a bridesmaid. I won’t be attending, but will send a gift. She says I’m being unfair, she’s traumatized, so she had to sniff out who the rat was.

The only other options were to uninvite the whole family, or she could risk a panic attack on her wedding day if she saw them. She said this when I suggested hiring security. I said I understand but am deeply hurt to have been treated as a bad guy.

I never betrayed her trust ever nor done anything wrong in my life to her. I’ve been nothing but a good and loyal friend/cousin. To learn she doesn’t trust me deeply hurt. AITA?

