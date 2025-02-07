She Gave Another Recruit In A Marines Boot Camp A Hard Time, So The Recruit Grossed Her Out And Made Her Scream

Boot camp is not the for weak!

Funny revenge story from Marine Corps boot camp. “There was this girl (a fellow recruit) in boot camp who couldn’t stand me. Not sure why. It isn’t really relevant to the story, except she went out of her way to loudly criticize me at every opportunity.

Call me names, claim that I’d messed up the march, did a lousy job at cleaning, uniform was untidy.

She was pretty aggressive about it. It was annoying, but I had three younger sisters who wouldn’t hesitate to rag on me, so I mostly ignored her. One day near the end of our training, we were put on the same Saturday morning cleaning detail. Parris Island, South Carolina, teems with bugs of all kinds. One of the most annoying ones are oversized roaches. We were cleaning the administrative offices when a large roach darted across the floor. I was only armed with the lid to a Brasso can, so I slammed it smartly on the roach. Cut its head off. (Amazingly good shot; I can be uncoordinated.)

I quickly scooped up the corpse and ran over to show it to my tormenter. She screamed like the violins in the shower scene in Psycho! It was glorious. It didn’t hurt anybody, but I felt better.”

