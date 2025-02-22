Woman Noticed PlayStation Charges On Her Credit Card Statement That She Knows She Didn’t Make, But When She Disputed The Charges With Her Bank, Her Nephew Got Banned From PlayStation

What would you do if your niece or nephew used your credit card to buy something online without asking you first?

Would you be upset, or would you think it was your fault for saving your credit card information to their online account?

In today’s story, an aunt blames her nephew for the credit card charges he made to her account, but the boy’s mom blames the aunt.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for blaming my nephew for using my credit card without my permission? So let me start off with I’m pretty bad at checking the details on my bank statements, but recently something wasn’t right. So I went through every single one for the past year, and there were over 100 charges from PlayStation. I only had 4 purchases on my 2 PS accounts in a single year, so I panicked as someone had my cc info. In all, the total charges were around 1500.

She disputed the charges.

I contacted both of my siblings who’s kids also have accounts and asked nicely if their kids may have purchased anything using my bank account before i make a dispute. Both said no, so I went ahead and called both PS and my bank. The bank was able to chargeback past few months and rest is under investigation.

Her nephew is freaking out.

Well a few days later I get a frantic call from my teenage nephew who says his PS account was perma banned. I asked him if he was sure he didn’t buy anything with a cc after I gave him a several hundred dollars PS giftcard for his birthday this summer to spend on stuff. He again denied.

It was her nephew after all.

So I have his email logins and sure enough, it was purchases he made to his account. All the stuff he plays. Then he starts to say maybe he bought a few items here and there.

Her sister blames her.

Now my sister is pissed at me. She says I must have added my cc info to buy him something at some point in time, and it was all my fault he was making purchases from my card. If it were her cc, she’d get an alert. Never that he may have taken my cc info, no.

She blames her nephew.

She doesn’t want him to lose his account, and said she’ll call PS to pay for it all. She said he always asks and she gets alerts and doesn’t understand that I didn’t, so I shouldn’t blame him. I said well he knew he was spending someone else’s money, so why is it my fault? And that he stopped asking her for permission to make purchases because no one stopped him. After that she said I was blaming her kid for everything. So AITA here?

Either way, the nephew wasn’t asking before making the purchases, but this never would’ve happened if she hadn’t somehow saved her info where the nephew was able to access it.

Although, maybe the nephew borrowed her card and copied the info without her knowing?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person blames the boy’s mother.

Here’s another vote for the sister being the real problem here.

I’d like to know the answer to this question too.

She really should check her credit card statements more often.

Here’s a blunt but honest response.

Her nephew is a thief.

His mother isn’t much (if any) better.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.