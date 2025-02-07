Woman Parked Illegally In A Pick-Up Zone At A Store, So Another Driver Made Her Wait A Long Time Before She Could Leave

Entitled people parking cars wherever they want seems to be a pretty big issue these days, huh?

Well, if you spend any time at all on Reddit, you know that’s the truth!

Check out how this person got some petty revenge on a driver who wasn’t playing by the rules.

Park where you’re not supposed to? Good luck leaving when you want to. “There is a busy store in my city that has clearly marked reserved curbside pickup parking but it’s constantly filled with jerks who just take the spots and leave their cars to go shopping.

Which means you have to other double park in busy downtown traffic or pay for the parking garage if you can’t find metered street parking. Tonight we lucked out and there was an empty spot….right in front of two empty cars taking up the only other spaces. So we pulled in and backed up tight to the empty car behind us. Which was backed up tight to the car behind.

Good luck!

While we waited for the package to come out, the young woman who was illegally parked came out and tried to pull out. But she couldn’t even after trying to back and pull forward several times. And she was smart enough to not knock on our window and ask us to pull forward. She had to sit and wait the 15 minutes before we were finished and ready to pull out. She was so mad and it was great.”

She got what she deserved here. Maybe next time she won’t park illegally.

Park the right way, or else something like this might happen to you.

