The Budget-Cut Backfire: How a Manager’s Scheme to Replace an Expert Coder Brought the Entire Network to Its Knees

Some managers think that they can make themselves look good by aggressively cutting costs. One of the many ways that they cut costs is by firing senior employees and replacing them with new workers who aren’t as experienced.

As you might expect, this almost always backfires and ends up making the manager look really bad.

That is what happened to the programmer in this story. His boss fired him, but a month later, he came crawling back to offer him his job. It turns out, the owner of the company respected this guy and forced the manager to hire him back.

As a cherry on top, the bad manager couldn’t take the humiliation of the situation and ended up quitting. Read below to get the full picture from this very satisfying story.

You wanna fire me to save a buck, go right ahead So, I recently met up with my uncle and while talking about my major, programming Computer Science, he told me a story of when he got a promotion, his current position, by getting fired.

Managers who flaunt their ‘power’ are the worst.

Several years ago my uncle (Dan) had a jerk of a boss who would always flaunt his status of being a manager to the lower ranked employees and would also be critical of them for the smallest things (taking 2 or 3 minutes too long on breaks, talking to your co-worker for even a second, or even taking a sip from your water bottle at your desk). My uncle and his co workers hated this guy, but they loved the job so they just put up with him for the time being.

I certainly can’t blame them. Who would want to hang out with a guy like this if they weren’t getting paid?

Uncle Dan told me it was so bad nobody wanted to even interact with him outside of work and he wasn’t invited to any parties or get together either. One day boss decides to save money for the company by firing Dan for “Poor performance” and tells him the reason why is because, they can “hire for cheaper.”

Things will work out just fine for Dan.

Now Dan is a calm and logical man, he’s very skilled in programming and has years of experience under his belt by that point in his life, so he knows there would be loads of companies fighting for him. Dan didn’t put up a fight about it and just cleared out his desk that day and a month later, while looking for other jobs, he was called by boss telling him he can get his job back.

Dan isn’t looking to go back and work for that jerk.

And when Dan refused, because he had a few offers, boss revealed that he was in trouble for firing him with the president. Uncle Dan explained to me that he coded the system they used to distribute assignments and organize tasks, which earned him the president’s respect for his skill and expertise.

It was a mistake to fire someone whom the owner of the company really respected.

So when he found out he was replaced with someone who, as Dan put it, “wouldn’t know his *** from an array” he was understandably livid. Especially since he didn’t hear about it till just now.

That must have been very humbling for the manager.

So, boss was forced to offer Dan his position and a raise to convince him to comeback, was demoted, and was even more ostracized for the way he looked down on people in the past. It was a funny story, he gets fired and then is given an even better position and pay because his boss was trying to “save the company money.”

Dan is doing very well for himself, and the bad manager is gone. A truly happy ending.

He still has that position today and his pay has only gotten better due to his skills, but the boss couldn’t stand being on the same level as the “lesser employees” he mocked so he’s not there anymore.

Now that is a story with a happy ending. Sadly, there will always be managers like this who think they know what they are doing, but really can’t see the big picture. Dan handled the situation perfectly. He remains calm and focuses on his own next steps. In this case, those next steps just happened to be back to the same company he was fired from.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Maybe he should have called the owner, but he knew it would work out in the end.

It is a beautiful thing when karma comes to bite a bad manager.

Don’t fire the guy who knows how everything works.

This guy’s boss does things the opposite way.

Why do so many managers think this way?

What is most remarkable about stories like this is that managers still think firing people is a good way to save money. When will they learn that this backfires most of the time? If the guy had just let Dan do his job, none of this would have been a problem.

It takes a certain level of stupidity to fire a highly qualified employee just to save a little money. Fortunately, the manager quickly learned his lesson. Of course, he will likely go on to do the same type of stupid thin in his next role.