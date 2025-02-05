Woman Planned And Booked A Non-Refundable Trip For 3 Couples, But One Of The Couples Backed Out And Is Now Asking For Their Share Of The Payment

A couples’ trip can be fun and exciting, but when a couple backs out and leaves some drama behind, that is a different story.

This woman shares how they planned for a couples’ trip, involving her, her partner, and 2 other couples.

One of the couples decided to back out, and wants their money back. The problem is that the trip is non-refundable.

Couples trip and couple backs out..they now are demanding their portion back. Back in October, my partner (Damien) and I decided to plan a couples’ trip. This was with another couple (Kelly and Jake), and scheduled for next month. To cut cost down, Kelly and Jake asked if we would be alright with them inviting Timmy and Valerie. We didn’t really know them, but we had seen them at different get together that they had thrown.

We agreed and had went out on couples’ dates to get to know them better. The money was due to be paid in full last month. I had previously reserved the accommodations with my credit card. All couples Zelle’s their portion. Trip is paid in full. I think all is well.

Valerie texts this morning that something has come up. They won’t be able to go on the trip now and would like for me to send their portion back. I told her, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do this as the trip is non-refundable.

She wants each couple to pay her 250.00 as their portion was 500.00. I don’t think that I’m the jerk, but my other friends are split down the middle. One side says that we had originally planned for only the two couples going anyway, so we would have paid 750.00 each and that we should just send them their money.

The other side says no. The trip is non-refundable at this point, and it would have been no different if they booked a non-refundable trip for just the two of them. I asked her why they could no longer make it. She said they had hit a rough patch in their relationship and will possibly no longer be a couple when the trip comes around. AITA?

