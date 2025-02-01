Woman Plans A Trip To Italy With Her Boyfriend, But Things Go Wrong When He Plans To Go With His Dad First

It’s tough when you get your heart set on going somewhere and then, for whatever reason, those plans change.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he can’t go to Italy? I am 23 and have been with my partner, who is 21, for three years. We plan a big trip once a year for us to celebrate our anniversary. Recently, I saw on Instagram the place the filmed Naboo for Star Wars and sent it to him. I said it would be a perfect five-year anniversary trip (so we can save up for it) or possibly a honeymoon idea. We have discussed potential marriage, and he gave me a promise ring for my birthday as we’re waiting until we finish college.

Sometimes, I have problems with some of our family differences. He grew up traveling, while I did not; his dad’s side looks down on me for that. He’s been to Italy with his family before, when we first got together. I had no problem with this. Then a few days ago, he asked me about requesting time off work and how getting paid vacation leave works. I asked what time, and he stated during spring break. We don’t have a lot of time together, since we work together but with separate jobs and flipped schedules. He doesn’t spend the night like he used after we started university. We go to the same school, but have different schedules.

I asked why he was requesting vacation time, and he told me he was going to Italy to see where they filmed Naboo with his family. I asked why he didn’t ask if I would want to go with them, and his excuse was “ you don’t like traveling so I didn’t bother to ask.” I blew up, it was one of the biggest fights we’ve ever had. I was so hurt he wanted to do something I sent to him, but with his family instead. We’d talked about experience it for the first time together, and he didn’t even give me a choice.

My answer would’ve been no to going with him and his dads family, because I don’t feel comfortable with his dad – let alone comfortable enough to travel outside the country with them, since as they’ve often left me at places and treated me like an outsider. If I’m going overseas, I want to feel safe with the people I’m traveling with because of my anxiety. I would’ve asked if he could wait and see other things in the area and keep that for us. I would have wanted to find a compromise, but we didn’t even get to that point of discussion because he gave me the silent treatment. Then he said that I am the selfish one, which really hurts. AITA?

It’s one thing banning your boyfriend from a family holiday, but it’s another thing when you’ve talked about going somewhere together on your honeymoon – and then he feigns ignorance to go there with his family instead.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit thought about this.

It’s clear that this couple have one major issue, and it’s not the trip to Italy.

They need to learn to communicate, if their relationship and potential marriage is going to be successful.

