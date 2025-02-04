Woman Shares Three Tips To Find Out If Your Partner Is Cheating On You. – ‘Number One is the Gmail folder.’

Here it is, folks…

It’s your fool-proof plan to find out if you’re getting cheated on!

A TikTokker named Linzay posted a video on TikTok and told viewers the three steps they need to take to find out if their partner is doing them dirty.

Linzay said, “Number One is the Gmail folder. You can find a lot of stuff there. More than any other app in my opinion and if you go to Gmail and you type in “Instagram,” most likely, I found that men usually have a throwaway Instagram account that they do all their nonsense on. So, if you look up “Instagram” you can find the alternative handles and then go from there.”

Secondly, she said, if you get into your partner’s Messages app on their iPhone, start a new message and hit the period button. She said that this will make their most frequent contacts pop up.

Finally, Linzay said that if you look up your partner’s Instagram account on a web browser, you can see the list of who they’re following.

Linzay said to copy and paste the list into your Notes app. She said that you should do the same thing again at a later time, go into ChatGPT, copy and paste both of the followers lists and then ask ChatGPT if your partner is following any new people.

It sounds like we have a real Sherlock Holmes on our hands…

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Cheaters…you can’t hide much longer!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.