Woman’s Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So After They Broke Up She Found An Opportunity To Bug Him By Liking Expensive Houses on Zillow

Different people have different ways of moving on and getting back at their ex-partner.

This woman’s then-boyfriend cheated on her.

After they broke up, she started getting email notifications that gave her an idea about how to bug him.

She found his reaction very satisfying!

Read the story below for all the details.

Zillow petty revenge A few years ago, I dated a guy for almost 2 years. For further context, we started dating when I was 18 and he was 24. Whatever opinions you’re forming about this guy, you’re probably correct.

This lady’s then-boyfriend cheated on her.

We broke up because he cheated on me with a girl he met through a video game. He flew her down to visit days after I moved out. Mind you, I did not do the math that he had cheated until later. He played the breakup off like he was “setting me free.” What a loser.

She started getting email notifications from Zillow.

Anyway, less than a year after the breakup, I started getting emails from Zillow. They are notifying me that he was liking houses from a neighboring state. For those that don’t know, Zillow has/had a feature where you can shop houses, and then your roommates can compare notes. It’s interesting.

She spent the next 2 weeks liking properties in Denver.

At first, I was just going to sever the connection and move on. But this was a prime opportunity. I spent then next 2 weeks liking extravagant and expensive houses in Denver, Colorado, knowing he was getting the same emails. At the two-week mark, I deleted him from my account.

Then, she found out that this really bothered her ex.

I’d spent the next couple of years just assuming it maybe at least bugged him. But I chatted with a mutual friend recently, who told me that it really bugged him. Now, it may not be true, the mutual knew how awful he was to me, so he may have hammed it up to make me feel better. But oh, do I feel better.

That does sound like an annoying way to get back at an ex!

Let’s read the reactions of other people about this on Reddit.

This user doesn’t understand the revenge.

While this person has a question and assumption.

Excellent pettiness, says this person.

Finally, this person has something to say.

No matter how petty, if it makes you feel better, that is the best revenge!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.