Woman’s Friend Asked For Her Opinion About Why She Can’t Find A Boyfriend, But When She Told Her The Truth, Her Friend Was Offended And Ended The Friendship

Nobody likes always having to walk on eggshells to avoid an argument.

In this woman’s case, she decided to be frank with her friend and tell her exactly why she believes her attempts at dating haven’t worked so far.

But her friend didn’t take it well.

Now she’s wondering if she is in the wrong for being so honest.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling a friend she’s often disrespectful towards others? A friend complained to me last night that she experienced rejection, especially from men she is dating, and she asked me why that could be. She is desperate and all the men she comes into contact with are leaving her and she cannot explain why. So I honestly answered her – and that was probably a mistake.

She observed a pattern.

She is very stubborn and stuck with her own opinion, she likes to discuss a lot and also seeks discussions with others. These discussions are not about an honest exchange of views. It’s about the opposite side, i.e. the other person who only has to see things a little bit different, is really being destroyed by my friends attitude, bossy-ness and arrogance. It is particularly awful and disrespectful in tone when she opens up political issues.

These are never fun. Her friend needed honest feedback (and she asked for her opinion).

I told her: it is difficult to get along with it. Sometimes you just don’t want to argue. And above all, not everyone wants to discuss until it turns out to be an unfriendly dispute. After all, we want to live peacefully. And the men you desire also want to live in peace and not constantly argue with you. You always want to be right, you don’t allow other opinions at all.

Her friend did not take it well.

She was totally suprised, said she already received this kind of feedback from others, but she can’t understand it at all. After all, one should always be allowed to say an opinion freely and she is outraged that I dare to say something like that. That’s how we went apart. Now she is totally angry and says she can no longer be friends with me because I don’t accept her as she is. I cannot understand this behavior and feel overwhelmed. AITA?

A good friend is honest while being kind, and hopefully, she will learn to value her friend and her advice.

Let’s see how Redditors feel about this.

Nobody likes a know-it-all.

