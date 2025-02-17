Woman’s Sister-In-Law Swapped Name Tags And Took The Credit For Other People’s Gifts, So She Set Her Up And Embarrassed Her In Front Of Everyone

How would you feel if you carefully picked and bought a gift for your nephew, and then someone stole it and got all the credit?

This is what this woman’s sister-in-law was doing by swapping the tags on the presents when no one was looking and pretending she was the one who bought the gift.

But not anymore.

Let’s see how she put an end to her sister-in-law’s shenanigans.

Attempt Gift Swapping? Get Humiliated Today was my nephew’s 13th birthday, and was the day I finally got back at my sister-in-law (SIL) for her antics. My SIL has had a habit of swapping name tags on the gifts with her cheap, last-minute finds, since the gifts were opened when the extended guests had left. She had been successful with a gift I sent over when I was out of town and couldn’t attend my nephew’s birthday a few years ago, and thought she might try to pull her usual trick.

That’s very dishonest and infuriating. She decided to put an end to it.

So, I got my neighbor in on this. I gave him a box with bright yellow wrapping, and asked him to brag about how he got lucky in finding this super rare Star Wars Lego set while SIL stood near, knowing the gifts will be opened later, when he’d had left.

That’s a great plan. She already knew how her sister-in-law operated.

As expected, SIL decided to generously “help set up” the gifts and the decorations. I caught her eyeing the box with the yellow wrapping, and before long, she “accidentally” knocked over a few, quickly swapping the tags. After the party, nephew eagerly tore into the presents.

Everyone had a surprise, though.

The look on SIL face made me wish we had some reality tv cameras set up for this. When nephew opened the box with the bright yellow wrapping with her name on it, out came a few packs of cigarettes and a box of contraceptives, with a post-it note reading: “HB! You’re a man now!”.

Wow.

SIL was speechless, and so were the rest of the family. She tried to play it off as a “prank”, and that she wanted nephew to be prepared for adulthood. She was red as a ripe tomato the rest of the night.

And she can’t even complain about it, because she was the one who cheated!

Let’s see what Redditors have to comment about this petty (pro?) revenge.

I agree.

Exactly.

She learned a lesson the embarrassing way.

Sometimes that’s the way to go.

