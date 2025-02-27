Year After Year, Young Couple Are Expected To Drive Across The State To Visit Relatives For Every Event, With No Sign Of Any Reciprocal Trips. Now They’re Taking A Stand, But It’s Pushing The Family Further Apart.

When families are spread apart, it can be tricky to get everyone together.

Not only can the journey be arduous – not to mention expensive – the sheer logistics of doing so sometimes feel more trouble than they’re worth.

But when you take turns hosting, the situation can start to feel a bit more bearable.

However, the couple in this story have reached their wits’ end with a family who are expecting way too much of them.

AITA for refusing to go to my nephew’s birthday party? My husband and I are both 29 and have been together for almost seven years. We don’t have any kids. I moved to this state in my early 20s and have no family here, while my husband is born and raised here. We live close to the city and his family lives about 45 minutes north from us. The issue is, we have constantly made that drive to visit his mother and sister.

When we moved we did it alone because they refused to drive down towards the city. They have never visited our home. They have literally gone to the city for other events and activities (driving past our home). When called out they complain we live off of a toll road (there are backstreets to avoid paying for a toll). Now my sister in law is throwing a birthday party for her youngest, who is turning two, and is upset we refuse to come.

I’m tired of being the only ones making the effort to see them. We even had issues when we drove to visit my father in law’s grave and didn’t stop by to their homes. They keep calling us selfish since my sister in law has three kids (we have literally planned kid friendly events and have babysat her kids). Now we keep getting calls from family and friends calling us dramatic for refusing to go to our nephew’s birthday party. AITA?

It seems that there are some huge double standards here.

If they go north and don’t stop by to visit family they are a problem, but it’s no issue at all when the family don’t come to visit them?

In this family, it’s one rule for some people and a whole other rule for others.

The double standards are high, and it’s no wonder that this couple have had enough.

