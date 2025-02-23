Younger Sister Stole Older Sister’s Phone, So The Older Sister Went In The Younger Sister’s Room And Hid All Of Her Underwear

What would you do if a sibling took your phone?

Now go back in time with me to a time when your phone wasn’t on an unlimited plan and you only had so many minutes you could use.

What if you sibling not only took your phone but also used all of your minutes before giving the phone back?

That’s what happens in today’s story, and the older sister decides to get even with her younger sister, the phone thief.

She wants her to feel just as violated as she does.

Let’s see what she does.

My sister used to casually steal from my room… Many years ago when I was seventeen years old, I graduated from High School and moved into my Mom’s house where my other siblings lived, including my 15-year-old sister (Nicole). I was what you might call a “loser,” I worked at a buffet and I had a pay-as-you-go phone so I could call my mom to pick me up at the end of my shift. Nicole, on the other hand, had her own cellphone that she paid for. She had worked from a young age and she spent a lot of money. She was a cool kid and would go out late at night with friends.

Her sister stole her phone.

My sister, at one point, was grounded from her phone by my mom and step-dad. She went into my room and stole my pay-as-you-go phone and drained it out over the course of the few days she was actually grounded. I didn’t even notice until it didn’t function one day after work. She had used hundreds of minutes!

Nicole is a thief.

I felt so violated because I even went as far as to hide my phone and she still found it… Around that same time, I noticed that my change jar was much emptier than it had been and that loose cash from around the room was missing as well. Around $200 all in all. This girl was robbing me. I wasn’t the only person she was robbing. She had gotten caught stealing clothes from name-brand stores at the mall. She was on juvenile probation.

She decided to take something from Nicole’s room.

I wanted to get even. One day, when she wasn’t home, I walked into her room and grabbed an important-looking box from her closet. It was full of women’s panties. I paused, shrugged, and took it anyway. The box was pretty full.

She hid the whole box.

I couldn’t help but notice how much lace there was (I found out years later that my sister was sleeping around at this age). Heck, I’m no expert but there were probably in excess of forty pairs in that box. I took the box straight to the backyard and stuck it under an old canoe. I had never seen that canoe used and it was now a fixture of the backyard. Nicole was furious.

Nicole was furious!

I could hear her on the phone accusing her friends of stealing her underwear. She only had the pair that she was wearing and now she was broke. The loss of her underwear drove her up the wall for weeks. I’d never seen her so on edge.

Mom didn’t help Nicole.

I learned yesterday that she would have to clean out her last pair almost every day and that my mom refused to help her in any way because she didn’t trust her friends and thought this would be a lesson to her on who to let inside our house. Eventually, I became a suspect. In hindsight, I was probably low on the list of suspects and she was desperate.

She admitted she did it.

I shouldn’t have said anything at all. Instead, I said “Gee, that must really suck to have someone steal from your room, I can’t even imagine.” We locked eyes. She knew. I knew she knew. She knew that I knew that she knew.

It all worked out.

I gave her back her box. She stopped stealing from my room. We lived out the next year together in relative harmony.

She was almost too nice by admitting what she had done and returning the box, but at least it sounds like the revenge was effective.

Hopefully she also learned not to steal from the mall.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Nicole still owed her money.

This person has a good question.

Another person doesn’t think this was really revenge since she still owes her money.

I agree, Nicole was the loser.

At least Nicole’s actions finally had consequences.

She gave in too easily.

But it was surely a great moment when her sister knew that she knew.

