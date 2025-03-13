’36 patches for $2.56.’ – Walmart Shopper Found A Store Brand For Pimple Patches Is Much Cheaper Than A Brand Name And You Get More

Shopping for anything seems expensive now, so we all have a price tolerance level that determines what we buy.

It helps to get tips on deals from other shoppers and that’s what TikToker @danitilla has done in this video.

“If you use pimple patches, you need to watch this,” she says.

“Name brand (Hero) patches at Walmart, 27 pimple patches, $8.98,” she says.

Then she shows the ingredient list on the packet. It’s just one: hydrocolloid.

“Also at Walmart, off-brand, HanHoo blemish patches, 36 patches for $2.56.”

There is one ingredient in that one, too: hydrocolloid.

She’s suggesting that it’s the same product just under different brands, which may be true, but there are other considerations like quality and potency.

“You are, quite literally, paying for the brand name, so skip the Mighty Patch. Get something else.”

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Is that really the same, though?

Good point. There are various things to consider.

Nice to get insight from other folks on this!

Why are you proud and open about shoplifting? Seriously…

Why admit this? I don’t get it.

I think this is a question for a dermatologist.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.