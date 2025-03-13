March 13, 2025 at 8:48 am

’36 patches for $2.56.’ – Walmart Shopper Found A Store Brand For Pimple Patches Is Much Cheaper Than A Brand Name And You Get More

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

Shopping for anything seems expensive now, so we all have a price tolerance level that determines what we buy.

It helps to get tips on deals from other shoppers and that’s what TikToker @danitilla has done in this video.

“If you use pimple patches, you need to watch this,” she says.

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

“Name brand (Hero) patches at Walmart, 27 pimple patches, $8.98,” she says.

Then she shows the ingredient list on the packet. It’s just one: hydrocolloid.

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

“Also at Walmart, off-brand, HanHoo blemish patches, 36 patches for $2.56.”

There is one ingredient in that one, too: hydrocolloid.

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

She’s suggesting that it’s the same product just under different brands, which may be true, but there are other considerations like quality and potency.

“You are, quite literally, paying for the brand name, so skip the Mighty Patch. Get something else.”

Watch the full clip.

@danitilla

They’re probably made in the same factory 😅 #pimplepatch #skincareproducts

♬ original sound – Dani T

Here is what folks are saying.

Is that really the same, though?

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

Good point. There are various things to consider.

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

Nice to get insight from other folks on this!

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

Why are you proud and open about shoplifting? Seriously…

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

Why admit this? I don’t get it.

Source: TikTok/@danitilla

I think this is a question for a dermatologist.

