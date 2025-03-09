A Bank Policy Required A Hold On Her Paycheck, But She Didn’t Want To Wait, And Discovered She Could Cash It With No Hold Required

There’s nothing worse than finally getting something you’ve been waiting for, only to have to wait even longer.

So, what would you do if your bank had a frustrating policy that kept you from accessing your own paycheck on time?

Would you wait it out?

Or would you find a way to work around their rules?

In the following story, one bank customer finds themself in this exact scenario and gets tired of waiting.

Here’s how it all played out.

Hold my check? Okay let’s cash it instead… A few years ago, my crappy bank at the time had a policy about check deposits; over a certain amount (maybe $500), they held them for “24 hours.” Well, I got paid on Friday by check. It was a small employer that didn’t offer direct deposit. So every two weeks I went to the bank after work. The tellers were still working but apparently the processing day was over. So my “24 hours” didn’t start until Monday and my money would finally be available Tuesday sometime.

Finally, she came up with the perfect solution.

This was super frustrating, especially when rent was due Saturday or Sunday. But the banks policy allowed them to cash any check for customers as long as they had at least as much in their total accounts, which I did in savings. So, this became my routine. Get paid. Go to the bank. Have them cash out my check down to the penny and then immediately deposit the cash except for maybe 40 bucks. As you can imagine, this took the teller noticeably longer than simply depositing my check, but hey, policy is policy, right?

Bravo! That was the smart thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit readers relate to bank issues.

Here’s a good way to handle it.

This would get frustrating.

Unorganized businesses rarely last.

It usually pays off to do a bit of research.

What a terrible policy!

It makes no sense why they can give someone the money if they cash it but not allow access just because you deposit it into your account.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.