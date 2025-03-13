March 13, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Car Expert Explained Why Thieves After Going After A Specific Part On Ford Trucks

by Matthew Gilligan

Ford truck owners…

This story is for YOU!

A TikTokker named Chris posted a video and warned viewers to keep a close eye on their vehicles because of a wave of thefts targeting specific car parts.

Chris told viewers that more than $92,000 worth of Ford truck tail lights have been stolen in Texas because the lights have pricey LED technology.

He said thieves have singled out Ford F-series trucks because it’s relatively easy to get into a panel in the back of the vehicles. One the panel is released, the tailgate can be accessed in a hurry.

Chris said people can unscrew tail lights in only a few seconds after the tailgate is released and the whole thing only takes about thirty seconds…then the thieves are gone with the wind.

Well, that’s not good for Ford truck owners…

Check out the video.

@thechristopherpearce

Here’s why thieves are targeting your truck #carnews

♬ original sound – Chris | Daily Car News

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This individual has an idea…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Keep an eye on your vehicles…

Thieves are everywhere!

