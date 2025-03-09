A Car Expert Reviewed A Toyota That Someone Bought For $2. – ‘I’d never get rid of it.’

I’d buy that for a dollar…

Actually, make that TWO dollars!

A man named Scotty who posts car-related videos on TikTok reviewed a vehicle that someone bought for only two bucks.

Scotty showed viewers the Toyota Corolla and he said that the car definitely has some interesting quirks, including some duct tape holding that baby together and that it makes some funny noises.

Scotty said, “To top it off, it has a Minion paint job on it.”

He said that the car has 116,000 miles on it and that Corollas “can last forever.”

Scotty added, “I’d never get rid of it.”

Not bad for two bucks!

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared some advice.

And this viewer is having some issues…

Sounds like quite a deal!

