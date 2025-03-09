March 9, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Car Expert Reviewed A Toyota That Someone Bought For $2. – ‘I’d never get rid of it.’

I’d buy that for a dollar…

Actually, make that TWO dollars!

A man named Scotty who posts car-related videos on TikTok reviewed a vehicle that someone bought for only two bucks.

Source: TikTok

Scotty showed viewers the Toyota Corolla and he said that the car definitely has some interesting quirks, including some duct tape holding that baby together and that it makes some funny noises.

Source: TikTok

Scotty said, “To top it off, it has a Minion paint job on it.”

He said that the car has 116,000 miles on it and that Corollas “can last forever.”

Scotty added, “I’d never get rid of it.”

Not bad for two bucks!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@scottykilmer.car

Here’s What a $2 Car Looks Like #scottykilmer #car #cars #exhaust #mechanic

♬ original sound – Scottykilmer – Scottykilmer

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared some advice.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer is having some issues…

Source: TikTok

Sounds like quite a deal!

