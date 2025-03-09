A Child Broke Camp Rules And Endangered Others, But Instead Of Disciplining Her, Her Mother Blamed The Staff Instead

Every camp counselor knows that dealing with kids is only half the battle — the real challenge is dealing with their parents.

When one camper’s reckless behavior got her removed from an archery activity, her mom took aim at the staff instead.

It’s our fault for accepting your kids money? Okay! I used to work at a camp as a children’s entertainer. One day, we had this girl come join us for archery. You had to pay €10 to join the archery activity. We had one dude come over to teach it, and my job was to basically babysit the kids, which is 90% of that job anyway, so that is all fine and well.

Now, this girl would not listen to me or to the archery dude whenever we said, “Wait until everyone has shot all their arrows and then go pick up your arrows.” She would just shoot her arrows and immediately get them, while the other kids were still shooting. This is obviously very dangerous. After warning her multiple times, I decided that enough was enough and told her to leave the activity. Fast forward a couple of hours. I had just finished another activity and saw her and her mom coming towards me.

Now, I’ve seen this before, and generally, I get the “Now, what do you say?” “Sorry.” “What?? I can’t hear you.” “Ugh… I’M SOOORYYYY.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case here. It was the opposite.

The mom wanted me to apologize to her daughter and then also give her her money back. Neither of which obviously was gonna happen. But it gets worse.

Apparently, this girl stole €50 from her mom’s purse, then decided to pay for her archery thing at the service desk. With the leftover €40, she went to the shop and bought €40 worth of candy.

And the mom wasn’t mad at her; she was mad at us for allowing her to buy that much candy and buy a ticket to the archery thing without her permission. It was all our fault.

So, we all came together and decided that if that was the case, she would not be allowed to do anything without her mom’s permission. Going to buy some bread at the little shop in the morning? Better get your mom. Want to join the arts and craft hour? Not without your mom’s permission. Want to pay a €1 deposit on a locker for the swimming pool? Nope.

They quickly tried to backtrack, but we didn’t. The mom had to constantly supervise her daughter, which means she was also witnessing all her bad behavior. It was still all our fault, though.

