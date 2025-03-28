A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

You know what they say, when life gives you lemons, your entire outlook on the natural world changes.

At least that’s probably how you’ll be saying it after you watch this video from TikTok user @hennyhenhenn:

“You’re not gonna believe this,” he begins.

“So I went to a customer house, right? She had a bunch of fruit trees. She’s all, ‘would you like some lemons?’ So she gave me some lemons, right?”

“And she’s all, ‘I got some grapefruits.’ They’re, you know, bigger than the lemons, you know what I mean?”

“Then I went to the next customer house, which was, like, a block away. This is in a country. He’s all, ‘them ain’t lemons. These are lemons, bro’ That’s a lemon.”

“I can’t even pick that up with my hand, bro. And they’re lemons.”

Apparently it’s a specific breed:

What a gift he’s literally been given!

And there’s more where this came from, I guess:

There’s lemon juice, and there’s lemons juicing.

According to Guiness, the heaviest lemon ever recorded was 11lb, 9.7 oz, grown in 2003 by a farmer in Israel.

Who knew!

