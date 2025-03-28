March 28, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

by Ben Auxier

TikTok Panels 72 copy A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

You know what they say, when life gives you lemons, your entire outlook on the natural world changes.

At least that’s probably how you’ll be saying it after you watch this video from TikTok user @hennyhenhenn:

1 86cf9a copy A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

“You’re not gonna believe this,” he begins.

“So I went to a customer house, right? She had a bunch of fruit trees. She’s all, ‘would you like some lemons?’ So she gave me some lemons, right?”

3 aa5440 copy A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

“And she’s all, ‘I got some grapefruits.’ They’re, you know, bigger than the lemons, you know what I mean?”

 

“Then I went to the next customer house, which was, like, a block away. This is in a country. He’s all, ‘them ain’t lemons. These are lemons, bro’ That’s a lemon.”

4 897ed3 copy A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

“I can’t even pick that up with my hand, bro. And they’re lemons.”

@hennyhenhenn

#california #fyp #viralvideo #HennyStyle #travel

♬ original sound – Henny Hen Henn

Apparently it’s a specific breed:

2025 02 28 22 16 05 A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

What a gift he’s literally been given!

2025 02 28 22 16 14 A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

And there’s more where this came from, I guess:

2025 02 28 22 16 31 A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

There’s lemon juice, and there’s lemons juicing.

2025 02 28 22 16 52 A Customer Gave Him Some Lemons From Her Tree, But Then The Next Guy Put Those Lemons to Shame

Tiktok/@hennyhenhenn

According to Guiness, the heaviest lemon ever recorded was 11lb, 9.7 oz, grown in 2003 by a farmer in Israel.

Who knew!

