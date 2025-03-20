A Customer Had A Mysterious USB Stick On Their Keys, But When He Plugged in It Things Got Even Weirder

Before we dive into this story, I want to be clear, the thing this guy does is a bad idea.

You should absolutely not be sticking random USB sticks from strangers into your devices.

It could be loaded with malware, ransomware, or in some cases, even little high-voltage capacitors that will fry your PC.

But dang it all, TikTok user @krusenmotors just couldn’t resist.

So I was making a key FOB for these,” he says, displaying a set of items on a keychain.

“And realized this has a USB drive on it.

So, of course, I plugged it in,”

I’m not sure if that’s an “of course” kind of thing, but ok bud.

“And this pops up.”

A folder emerges with two files; one appears to be a .pdf, and the other a Word Doc titled:

“DO NOT OPEN FOR THE LOVE OF GOD”

“So, of course, I opened it, and this shows up.”

Within the doc is one hyperlinked line of text that reads:

“Do not press”

“And, it’s a YouTube link.

So, of course, I opened it, and… yeah.”

But seriously, a RickRoll is the absolute BEST case scenario here.



This is why we can’t have nice things.



That is, if WE THE AUDIENCE aren’t the ones being trolled:

If it was a test, you failed.

Stay cyber safe out there!

