A Homeowner Said Her Washer And Dryer Combo Broke After Only Three Months. – ‘Clothes were coming out dirty, damp, wet, soaked…’

I’ve always been pretty skeptical of those washer and dryer combo appliances and it turns out I was right all along!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she’ll never be buying a GE product ever again after the bad experience she had.

The TikTokker said that she and her husband bought the GE washer and dryer combo…and she wasn’t impressed.

She said, “Clothes were coming out dirty. Clothes were coming out damp, wet, soaked even after being washed and dried.”

The woman was even less impressed with GE’s customer service department. She got in touch with the company’s support team and they refused to give her a refund or an exchange.

The company sent a technician to her house to take a look at the washer and dryer combo…and the technician told her everything was fine…

But she said that her clothes still came out of the machine dirty and wet even after it was inspected.

The TikTokker tried again to get a refund or an exchange and GE sent another technician out to her house and she got the same story that everything was working just fine.

She attempted a third time to get the issue settled and, once again, was told a technician would come out to inspect the machine.

She told viewers, “You buy their product, you’re stuck with it. Why on earth would I need another technician to come out after one just came out that same day?”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

They sure don’t build ’em like they used to…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.