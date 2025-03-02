March 2, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Jeep Cherokee Owner Found A Secret Compartment With A Flashlight In Her Vehicle After Owning It For Two Years

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

Well, would ya look at that!

A woman named Joeley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she found something quite unexpected in her Jeep Cherokee after she’d owned the vehicle for two years.

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

The short video shows Joeley pushing a compartment in her Jeep.

When she did, a small emergency flashlight popped out.

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

The text overlay to her video reads, “Do all Jeep Cherokee have hidden flashlights?? I just found this and I’ve had my car for 2 years…”

The caption to Joeley’s video reads, Am I the only one who didn’t know this or?? Someone tell me I’m not crazy.”

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

Here’s the video.

@joeleyanna

Am I the only one who didn’t know this or?? Someone tell me I’m not crazy.. 🤣🫣 #fyp #jeepchorokee #hidden #creatorsearchinsights

♬ original sound – Kardashian clips 🎬

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

One person weighed in.

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

And this person had her MIND BLOWN.

Source: TikTok/@joeleyanna

Better late than never!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter