A Jeep Cherokee Owner Found A Secret Compartment With A Flashlight In Her Vehicle After Owning It For Two Years

Well, would ya look at that!

A woman named Joeley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she found something quite unexpected in her Jeep Cherokee after she’d owned the vehicle for two years.

The short video shows Joeley pushing a compartment in her Jeep.

When she did, a small emergency flashlight popped out.

The text overlay to her video reads, “Do all Jeep Cherokee have hidden flashlights?? I just found this and I’ve had my car for 2 years…”

The caption to Joeley’s video reads, Am I the only one who didn’t know this or?? Someone tell me I’m not crazy.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

Better late than never!

