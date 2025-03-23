A Mystery Car Kept Blocking A Reserved Parking Space, So A Renter Found A Creative Way To Teach The Owner A Lesson

Every apartment dweller learns that shared parking garages only work when everyone follows basic rules.

When one driver couldn’t be bothered and repeatedly blocked someone else’s spot, they soon found their car parked in a corner they couldn’t escape.

Read on for the full story!

Repeatedly block in my car in private parking? Good luck finding and getting your car out. I live in an apartment building which has end-to-end parking for two spaces per apartment, and access to the parking levels (1-5) are done via a locked automatic roller door. People can only get through if they have a remote for it (or sneak through behind someone else). I only have a single car, and sometimes I let my friends park in the space in front of my car if they give me notice, so I generally park at the back of the double space (plus it’s easier for my neighbors who have two cars).

But then came trouble in the parking garage.

Earlier this year, a random car began parking in front of mine on Friday afternoons, meaning I couldn’t go out with my car on Friday nights. Annoying, but not the biggest issue when you live super close to the city. This continued nearly every week over about 5 weeks when I didn’t park my car at the front of the bay (which I began doing. When I planned to leave the space free for friends coming over or whatever, the car appeared again.

The renter tried to get ahead of the issue, but the warnings fell on deaf ears.

I made repeated attempts to stop this behavior by leaving notes, which escalated into leaving printouts of a photo of the car with the license plate clearly visible and an explanation that if it happened again I’d press charges and/or have the vehicle towed. Well, it happened again, and this time it was still there Saturday afternoon when I had been planning on going away with a group of my mates. My guess is someone went out on Friday, got drunk, and decided to pick up the car “later,” not concerning themselves with the inconvenience it caused anyone else. It clearly hadn’t moved, as my aggressive note telling them to **** off was still there, sitting limply under their wiper blades.

They tried to call a towing company, but it didn’t work out the way they planned.

I figured enough was enough — it was time to have the vehicle towed. So I called building management and eventually called a towing company, who refused to help because the space was on the third floor, and they can’t get any trucks up to that level because of the height and space restrictions. Ordinarily, most people would be pretty much screwed at this point. I will admit I briefly considered sitting on the hood of the car until the jerk came to pick it up, whilst sending my mates on their way without me. They would have had to work out a new arrangement for transport as one car wouldn’t have cut it.

So it was time to pivot to a new strategy.

Fortunately for me, however, my parents only live 30 minutes away and have a garage where I work on one of my cars that’s getting at the tail end of a minor restoration. One of the things I use pretty often is a set of Vehicle Positioning Jacks, to jam my project car right up against the wall of the garage to minimize the space it takes up. Whilst I hadn’t originally gone to retrieve them, when I had to take my project car off them, a bright idea came to my head.

Luckily, this renter had some help from their supportive friends!

None of my mates minded spending an extra hour to mess someone over that had interfered with us, so we grabbed the jacks and went back, propped the car up, and wheeled it out. Six guys can easily move around a small hatchback, so we pushed across the level slowly and carefully, to an area where there isn’t parking, but is a load-supporting pillar with space enough for a car behind it, in a little section of the garage where it isn’t lit and is completely out of the way. Typically there’s a guy on my level that parks a motorbike there, but he isn’t meant to, and I doubted he minded.

So they found a new spot for the car, one that was nice and difficult to get out of.

We dumped it between the pillar and the wall, with the nose pointing towards the wall. I took back my angry note, the jacks, and we left to enjoy our weekend.

It appears this plan finally got the driver’s attention!

When he came back Monday afternoon after the long weekend, the car was still there, which was no real surprise considering there was only about a foot of space for movement between the pillar and car, and another foot or so between the car and the wall. From the fact the front wheels had changed, we’re guessing they did try to get it out, unsuccessfully. It eventually went later in the week, though I’m not exactly sure how they managed it. I never saw that car again.

This parker may have drove in like he owned the place, but they left with a newfound respect for personal space.

What did Reddit have to say?

There’s nothing like utilizing your own unique skills to exact some revenge!

Who says a parking space has to be used for only parking?

The size of parking garages appear to differ by region!

They gave the errant parker more than enough chances.

Some people need a gentle nudge to respect others’ property, but others need to be fully wedged between concrete walls to really get the hint.

Sometimes the best revenge is a little creative problem solving!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.