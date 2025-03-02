A Rude Caller Insisted His Updated Insurance Beneficiary Forms Be Sent To His Office, But He Had No Idea A Confirmation Letter Was Also On Its Way Home

Power trips don’t always go as planned, especially when you’re rude to the wrong person.

So, what would you do if a customer called you on the phone, barking orders and treating you like a personal assistant?

Would you go out of your way to be helpful?

Or would you do exactly what they asked without mentioning a small detail that might come back to bite them?

In the following story, one life insurance representative deals with this very scenario and she opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Enjoy your mail jerk I worked for a large life insurance company, talking to customers on the phone. I got a call from a foul-mouthed, sharp-talking, abusive caller. I could see through the phone the *******- in- a suit- behind- his- desk caller in my mind. He spoke beyond sharp. He was loud and forceful and peppered his speech with the worst profanity. He demanded to know if he could split his life insurance benefit between two people and if they had to be family. I told him he could, and they didn’t.

At this point, she could see he was up to no good.

He then demanded to get the change of beneficiary form sent to his office. I told him I could do this. He made me repeat back to him what we spoke about and that I promised to send the change of beneficiary form to his office, not his home. (He said his wife was busy and didn’t need to be bothered with menial business.) He actually said, “Repeat after me. I will…” He made me do this twice. By the time he was done, I was practically in tears. I was shaking. I kind of had an idea of why he wanted the form sent to his office, not his home. Anyone else guess?

The changes didn’t last long.

Well, I sent the change of bene form to his office as requested. I did not, however, mention the automatic, I can’t do anything about it, confirmation of beneficiary change letter that would be sent to his HOME ADDRESS, listing the AMOUNTS and NAMES of beneficiaries. I went back in weeks later and found the change made as requested – and changed back to wife only again!

Wow! Sounds like he got himself caught.

A little kindness goes a long way.

It’s hard to believe that some people think intimidation works better than simply being nice.

