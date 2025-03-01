A Teen Returns To Swim Practice After His Father’s Passing, But When The Coach’s Assistant Makes A Cruel Joke, He Blows Up And Storms Out In Anger
by Heather Hall
Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and the last thing anyone needs during that time is an insensitive comment.
So, what would you do if someone in a position of authority made a tasteless joke about your grief?
Would you brush it off and keep going?
Or would you stand your ground and call them out?
In the following story, a teenager, still mourning the loss of his father, finds himself dealing with this exact scenario.
Here’s what he did.
AITA for lashing out at my coaches assistant for making a joke about my dad who recently passed?
So, I, 16M, was at swim practice earlier today (6:30-8:30 PM), and this was one of my first practices back after my dad passed away in early December.
Anyway, I come in and get changed as usual, and then I get showered and head out to the pool deck.
Keep in mind that I have gained a bit of weight since the last time they saw me, and I’m quite out of shape and struggling to keep up when we start the practice.
After a sloppy dive, the assistant coach couldn’t help herself.
My coach says welcome back and hugs me and stuff, and he basically catches me up on everything that’s happened, what I’ve missed, etc.
Then we started the warm-up; it was quite difficult for me as I hadn’t swam in almost 2 months.
To begin the warm up, we had to dive off the blocks, my dive was really slow and sloppy as I haven’t practiced for a while.
We get out of the water for the coach to explain the main set, and the coach’s assistant (I think she’s 38F, but IDK for sure) says, “It’s a pity your dad couldn’t have passed a little later to save you from this practice,” and she starts laughing.
Angry, he yelled at her and left.
I’m fuming at this point.
I told her to not talk about things like that, and I left early.
My mum has called the coach and told him that what was said today was unacceptable and that she thinks it’s disgusting that an adult, who I should view as an authority figure to trust and look up to, would say such things.
AITA?
Yikes! That definitely crossed a line.
Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about her comment.
As this person explains, it’s not a joke.
This person would understand more if another teen said it.
The coach needs to learn something.
Exactly!
She needs to be fired ASAP.
If that’s her idea of a joke, then she’s definitely a twisted person who should not be coaching kids of any age.
