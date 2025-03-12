A TikTokker Gave Viewers A Review Of A Glass Air Fryer

I didn’t even know these things existed!

A woman who posts TikTok videos dedicated to shopping hacks gave viewers an inside look at the glass air fryer she bought.

The TikTokker showed viewers the glass compartment at the bottom of the air fryer and the steel racks people can insert to put food on.

She then showed off the contraption’s fan and said, “You can see the fan underneath. That’s how it generates heat.”

The TikTokker then said, “This part obviously does not go in the dishwasher. And then when you turn it on and plug it in, it cooks just like this on the countertop.”

She added, “Super easy to clean up, not toxic because it’s all glass and stainless steel. There is no Teflon, no PFAs, no plastics going into the food.”

Looks pretty sweet!

Check out the video.

@shoppinghacksgirl the perfect non toxic air fryer is this one! All glass base air fryer and stainless steel for the heating compartment. Glass air fryer stainless steel air fryer #airfryer #healthy #nontoxic ♬ original sound – shoppinghacksgirl

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Well, that’s an interesting appliance!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.