A TikTokker Showed Viewers A Nifty New Ford Vehicle That’s Not Being Sold in the U.S. Yet

Hey, this is pretty cool!

But, if you live in the USA, it looks like you’ll be waiting a while to get your hands on one of these babies…

I’m talking about a Ford vehicle that is being sold elsewhere in the world but hasn’t made it over to our shores yet.

A TikTokker showcased the vehicle, so all of us Yankees could get a good look at what we’re missing.

The video showed the Ford Everest Wildtrak in motion and, I gotta say, it looks pretty sharp!

The vehicle is not being sold in the U.S., but is available in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.

If you’ve decided that you absolutely must have one of these cars, you can look into importing one…but it won’t be cheap.

Importing a car from Australia to the U.S. costs about $3,000 to $5,000 and it takes one to two months to get here.

Something to think about…

Check out the video.

@boysaleford

Ford Everest Wildtrak แรพสีเทาแลมโบ จัดทรงสุรต่านครบเซท ชุดเบรกสีเขียวมะนาว สเต็ปโหลด 2 นิ้ว #ford #ฟอร์ด #บอยฟอร์ดพระนคร #fordeverest #ฟอร์ดเอเวอเรสต์

♬ som original – fut skills 👑

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Hey Ford, send those babies our way in the U.S.!

