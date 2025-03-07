A Traveler Found Out That Her Checked Baggage Was Tampered With By Airport Security

I had something like this happen to me about a year ago when I took a flight, and it was the first I’d ever heard about it…

I’m talking about members of airport security rifling through bags if they suspect that something might be amiss.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Meg talked to viewers about the experience she had.

Meg said, “So I get to the hotel, I open my suitcase, and I’m like, ‘There must have been some crazy turbulence on that flight that I just didn’t notice because why is my suitcase so shaken up.”

She continued, “Then I see a clump of hair in the corner of my suitcase.”

Those were the hair extensions Meg brought on her trip, but the bag she packed them in had holes in it.

Meg said, “I’m like, there must have been a mouse or something. First of all, how did the hair get out of the bag? And why is there holes?”

The TikTokker soon found out what was going on when she found a piece of paper tucked into her laptop.

She said, “Basically, that’s a letter saying the airline searched everything in my bag. Why would you rip open the bag like that? It’s a Ziploc, you could just unzip it!”

Meg was annoyed that her hair extensions got messed up and she said to the security agent who messed with her belongings, “I hope your pillow is always warm. I hope you forget your headphones tomorrow on the train. And I hope you confess your feelings to your crush and they ghost you.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

The TSA might’ve taken things too far this time…

