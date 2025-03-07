A Waitress Said That Boomers Are the Worst People To Serve At Restaurants

If you had to guess, who would you say are probably the most difficult people to wait on if you’re a server in a restaurant?

Generation X? Gen Z? Millennials?

Well, a server named Gina surprised some TikTok viewers when she said that Boomers are the worst generation to wait on…without specifically mentioning them by name.

Gina said, “I work in a restaurant, okay? And I’m gonna tell you a bunch of experiences I’ve had. I want you to guess what generation all these people are from. Okay, let’s go. A woman puts a ceramic bowl of ours in her to-go box. And when I look at it and she sees that I notice, she says, ‘Don’t worry honey. We do this all the time. Can you get me a bag?’”

Next, she told viewers, “Table goes off because we no longer offer 8-ounce ribeyes and 8-ounce prime rib.” Gina said that group asked for corporate’s phone number so they could call to complain.

About another table, she said, “Would you like some more bread? They say, ‘No, we’ve had more than enough. We shouldn’t even have eaten what we’ve eaten.’ Cool, their food comes out, they’re eating. I walk up, ‘How is everything? Guys doing all right?’ No answer, no words. Okay, no words. The man just takes the basket of empty bread and puts it right up to me. Just holds it there, doesn’t say anything, just stares at me. And then when I say, ‘You want more bread?’ He goes, ‘Yep.’”

Gina continued, “Walk up to the table, ‘Hey, how y’all doing?’ They push a piece of paper towards me. That is a free app coupon that they printed out at home. And they say, ‘We have this. It’s expired, but you’ll take it.’”

In the next story, Gina said, “Our early bird special ends at 5. It has for years now, for years. This couple comes in, sit down. I go up to them, ‘Hey how are you doing?’ ‘We thought your early bird ended at 6.’ ‘You’ll give it to us because you changed it. And we thought it ended at 6.’”

Finally, Gina told viewers, “Let’s not forget the table that had the coupon that said it was only valid on MLK day. And went off and said, ‘No you’re gonna give it to me because I thought I was getting it. So you’re gonna give it to me.’”

Good grief!

Check out the video.

