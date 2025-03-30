A Woman Mistook A Hotel Guest For Her Delivery Driver, But They Had No Idea What To Do When She Accused Them Of Stealing Her Food

Sometimes even the simplest misunderstanding can escalate in a blink of an eye.

One business traveler in Austin found themselves in a sticky situation when a woman confused them for her food delivery driver. And she was determined to get her food, no matter the cost.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

I’m not your DoorDash driver and quit trying to take my food! This happened last week. I was visiting Austin, TX and staying at a nice hotel. I’m brown and I’m an IT executive. I ordered takeout from a local BBQ place and was going back to my hotel with my food in a large paper bag with the name of the restaurant written in large letters on the side.

Then something completely unexpected happened.

There was a group of people outside the hotel and as I approached the hotel entrance, this woman rushed over and grabbed my bag of food. I yanked it back.

The woman is angry.

She goes, “I’ve been waiting for this!” It just hits me that she thinks I’m her food delivery driver here with her food. I politely tell her I’m not her delivery driver.

Then the angry woman really adds insult to injury.

With a confused look on her face, she goes, “Are you sure? You LOOK like one.” At this point, I just want her to let go of my bag, and a few of her guy friends come over and tell me to stop giving her a hard time and to hand over her food.

Now the executive is pretty ticked.

So I spell it out for them. I am NOT your food delivery driver. This is MY food. I’m a guest at this hotel.

But the woman is still determined to find someone else to chew out.

I yank the bag away from her and as I enter the hotel, I see her pulling out her phone and saying, “I’m calling [delivery service] and telling them what an AH you are … and I want my money BACK!” Go right ahead lady. Go right ahead …

Look like one? What’s that supposed to mean?

Let’s hear what Reddit had to say!

No one likes being confused with someone else.

This user thinks she should have hit this rude person with the cold, hard facts.

Unfortunately, this entitled woman probably took out her extra aggression on whoever really was delivering her food.

If anything, this IT Executive under-reacted to this injustice.

Some people are so convinced they’re right that they refuse to listen even to the most sound reason.

If she had taken a second to think and not make assumptions, this whole situation could have been avoided.

