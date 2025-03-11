March 11, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Woman Went Out To A Restaurant And Then Realized She Couldn’t Use Apple Pay

by Matthew Gilligan

Hmmm, this doesn’t sound good…

A TikTokker named Kenny told viewers that a night out for dinner didn’t turn out the way she thought it was going to…because she couldn’t pay!

She told viewers, “Guys, the most embarrassing thing just happened. I thought they took Apple Pay here and they don’t.”

Kenny contiued, “We’re about to check and we’re like, ‘Hey do you take Apple Pay? And [the worker was], like, ‘No.’”

She added, “I was, like, ‘I don’t have a card. And he was, like, ‘I don’t have a card, either. All I have is Apple Pay.’ So, we’re going through our phones, right? Going through all of my photos, trying to find a credit card, like if I took a photo or not.”

Kenny showed viewers the worker and said, “He’s literally over there. Right there.”

She added, “It’s 2025. Who doesn’t take Apple Pay? I don’t even know what to say right now.”

At the end of the video, Kenny revealed that the issue was taken care of and she said, “Oh, he got it. Thank goodness.”

Here’s the video.

@kennyslifejourney

We’re going to have to do some dishes 🤦🏽‍♀️ #cantpay #applepay #date #restaurant

♬ original sound – Kenny 💓

Check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was surprised.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person asked a question.

She probably should’ve figured this out before she went out to eat…

Categories: STORIES
