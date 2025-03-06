March 6, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Woodworking Expert Said People Should Use CeraVe On Their Hardwood Floors

by Matthew Gilligan

Scratched-up hardwood floors can be pretty unsightly, and any help is appreciated, right?

You bet!

In the TikTok video you’re about to see, a woodworking expert offered an unexpected tip about taking care of those nicked-up floors.

The video showed a scratched floor and the man behind the camera said, “Little life hack, if you’ve got all these scratches on the floor that won’t come off.”

He put some CeraVe lotion on the floor and told viewers, “Take anything that’s oily, like a lotion, and just do this.”

He wiped the lotion into the scratches and said, “They stand out a lot less.”

Check out the video.

@landjworks

#lifehack

♬ original sound – L and J Wood Works

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared how they do it.

And this person shared a surprising comment.

Might as well give it a shot!

