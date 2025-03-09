She Let Her Boyfriend’s Mom And Sister Move In With Them, But Her Boyfriend Stopped Helping Around The House And His Family Was Always Complaining

Letting someone stay with you while they get on their feet is a nice thing, especially when it is family.

AITAH for not wanting to cook for my boyfriend, his mom and his sister? My (27f) boyfriend’s (27m) mom and sister recently immigrated to Canada and were initially living with his aunt who is settled here.

However, his mom is now saying that the aunt is not treating them right and they made all sorts of excuses to move in with my bf and I. Initially I didn’t think it would be a red flag as they seemed desperate and were fairly new to the country.

When they moved in, they now expect my bf to just sit down and enjoy his time off work and in turn expect only me to help out in the kitchen when they would like to cook. Mind you he was helping out before they moved in. I gave in for a few days thinking it would be temporary and my bf would step in and help. But nope…no help at all. Instead it’s now a daily expectation from his mom and sis.

It’s also constant critism from them about my cooking and how things should be done according to them. I’m so overwhelmed and do not feel like I can enjoy my time off work. Am I wrong for refusing to help out? AITA?

