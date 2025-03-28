Employee Quit His Job Because The Company Wasn’t Paying Into His Retirement As Required, But They Said If He Doesn’t Like It He Can Complain To The Tax Authority. So He Did And Got A Major Settlement.

When you work for a company, you will get a compensation package that includes a paycheck, PTO, and usually some type of retirement program.

Old boss steals owed money through mandatory retirement payments and tells me if i don’t like it, to take it up with the authorities…so I did A few years back now I worked for a smallish locally owned company owned by two friends. The company was going strong when I started, but after 10 years there the place was going down hill fast.

One day we discover the bosses had not been making superannuation payments to us (my countries required retirement fund that employees and employers are required to pay into) for over 2 years, owning tens of thousands over all the employees. This was the final straw for me and I gave them two weeks notice.

As I was basically the last manager there, most the employees also quit with me and this really upset the owners who thought I was somehow overreacting. I made them ensure they would pay me what was owed or I would get the tax agency involved. A few weeks later I get an email detailing repayments significantly less than what was owed.

When I emailed back they told me they had taken hours I owed in time in lieu out of what was owed in superannuation, and if I had a problem with that they would have no issue speaking to the authorities about the hours I stole from them. This is, of course, highly illegal. For one, we had no contract laying out that I would have to replay owed hours. Secondly, they most definitely can not take that money from my superannuation repayments.

I decided not to reply, save the email and move straight onto the tax agency (they look after superannuation affairs) This took a very long time as the process is very slow, but after about a year and several different tax representatives, I one day got a call out of the blue from one of the owners. This was a very angry, threatening call asking why I had reported them to the tax agency and why I was determined to ruin their lives.

I told him exactly why I did it and that he reaped what he sowed. A few days later I get an email from the tax agency telling me they will be repaying all that was owed plus interest accrued over the now 3+ years that they didn’t pay. They would have also been put on a blacklist of employers had they not sold the business a few months after we left.

