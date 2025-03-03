Her Mom Wants To Reconnect After Six Years Of No Contact, But When She Tries To Act Like A Parent, She Reminds Her Mom To Stay In Her Lane

Being absent for years changes a parent-child relationship in ways that can’t just be undone.

What would you do if a parent who had been out of your life for years suddenly wanted to reconnect?

Would you welcome them back with open arms?

Or would the time apart make it hard to move forward?

In the following story, one teenager finds themselves in this exact scenario with their mother.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for reminding my mom that she disappeared for six years? My(18) mom and dad divorced six years ago. Her new husband didn’t want her to see my dad, so she let my dad have custody of me and didn’t exercise visitation. She contacted us last month, saying she had divorced him and would like to reconnect. Dad told me it was up to me, so I said, ‘Why not?’

The mom forgets how long she’s been gone.

Things have been kind of awkward between us. Obviously, I’ve changed a lot since the last time she saw me. When she came over yesterday, I was reading An Offer from a Gentleman. My mom said ‘You’re too young to be reading these toxic romance books.’ I just stared at her and said ‘I was 12 when you disappeared six years ago. I’m 18 now.’ She spluttered for a moment and told me there was no need to use that word, that she had made a mistake, and there was no reason to throw it in her face. AITA?

It’s easy to see why the kid feels this way.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person would always bring it up.

According to this comment, the mother brought it on herself.

As this person points out, she only called it what it is.

Great thoughts.

She chose to leave her child for 6 years!

There’s no way she’s walking back in like nothing happened. Sheesh.

