An Amazon Delivery Driver Said He Has To Wear An Activity Tracker When He’s Working. – ‘I feel like now I’m on probation.’

What kind of world are we living in these days…?

An Amazon delivery driver named Tony posted a video on TikTok and told folks about the monitor he needs to wear at work so his superiors can track his activity.

Tony told viewers, “For real, we gotta wear this? You’re never gonna believe what Amazon gave us. If you’re thinking a raise, definitely not.”

He continued, “Amazon cares about our safety. In case we ever pass a red light, pass a stop sign, we’re on our phone being distracted: but now they wanna take it up a notch.”

Tony showed viewers a black device that he must wear on the job.

He explained, “It apparently tracks your steps and, as of today, every driver needs to be wearing one of these. If I’m going to be wearing this, I’mma have fun with it.”

Tony added, “Bro, I’ve never caught a case, but I feel like now I’m on probation. Bro, I feel like if I walk too far away from the van, it’s going to shock me or something.”

Remember, Big Brother is always watching…

Check out his video.

Seems a bit over the top, doesn’t it?

