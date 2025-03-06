March 6, 2025 at 10:50 am

An Olive Garden Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Number Of Breadsticks She Received

Nooooooooooo!

I don’t like the sound of this at all…

A woman named Jen posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t happy about a recent outing to an Olive Garden restaurant…and it all had to do with the restaurant’s complimentary breadsticks.

Jen told viewers, “You see this right here? Why do you bring out a bread basket with three breadsticks?”

She added, “Does it make sense? No.”

Jen then said, “That’s just stupid. Do better.”

Hey, people don’t like their Olive Garden breadsticks being messed with, okay?

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One individual shared some inside info.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer shared a story.

Things are getting rough out there…

