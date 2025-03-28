Annoying Classmate Kept Rocking His Chair And Leaning On Student’s Desk, So This Girl Did Something To Embarrass Him In Front Of The Class

Some classmates can be very silly and insensitive.

This student was frustrated with a guy in her class who kept rocking his chair back during French class.

She politely asked him to stop, but he refused and kept doing the same thing.

So, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Check out the story below to find out what happened.

You shouldn’t rock on your chair: you might fall Some 20 years ago, I was in high school. There was this over-confident, almost nice, yet annoying and dismissive proud guy in class. He was an excellent student who never ever caused any troubles. He was even told off or scolded at. He was perfect in the eyes of the teachers.

This young lady describes how their French class was held.

One of our French classes happened in a very small classroom. All the table were aligned in rows. There was very little place left to move, and each row were really close to the one behind.

She told the guy to stop rocking his chair.

So, this guy was rocking on the two behind legs of his chair. Not only did he cause my table to rock a little. He would also put both his elbows on my table that was behind. I told him to sit up because it bothered me and that he was taking some of my space. He refused and dismissed me.

He kept on ignoring her.

I repeated it a few times. I told him to stop and sit up, and added that he might fall. But he dismissed it even with a gesture of his hand and continue.

She kicked his chair and he fell.

At some point, I got really annoyed by his arms on my table. So, I gave a kick in one of the legs of his chair. It made him fall… in the middle of the lesson while the teacher was speaking.

He stopped doing it.

Everybody, teacher including, looked at him. The teacher told him to stop making a fool of himself (In French: de faire l’imbécile). I could not repress a laugh (not outloud). He was red and ashamed, and he never ever again did that (at least to me).

That’s a funny story! At least she didn’t get in trouble for kicking his chair!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Sometimes, a little kick is all it takes to put an annoying classmate in their place.

