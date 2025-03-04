Autistic Teen Feels Overwhelmed At A Birthday Party, But Her Mom Refuses To Drive Her Home

Being at a loud, noisy party where the temperatures are scorching hot doesn’t necessarily sound like fun, but for the autistic teen in today’s story, it was a recipe for disaster.

The teen just wanted to go home, but her mom wouldn’t take her.

Then her mom got even more upset when the teen called her dad.

Let’s see why the teen is wondering if the situation is somehow her fault.

AITA for calling my dad at a function while i was with my mum? So i (15F) have divorced parents and they have 50/50 custody of me and my brothers. I was diagnosed with autism in 2023 and have struggled with loud noise, crowds, etc. Me and my brothers swap houses every Friday.

We’ve spoken with my psychologist about how i struggle to be out multiple times a week and how when i am out i have a certain threshold that always manages to be crossed when im at my mums. This is one of the reasons i don’t like going out with my mum, stepdad (who we’ll call J), 2 brothers (8 + 13), and 2 stepsisters (6 + 11). She will say she understands my limitations during psychology sessions but then as soon as it’s put into practice she thinks im overreacting. She also brings up how i don’t go out at all so it doesn’t make sense for me to be tired so fast and i have to explain that my tolerance doesn’t stack.

To set the scene of the event, it was on saturday and was my stepdads friends sons 16th birthday. I had met this family once or twice before but i barely knew their names and couldn’t hold a conversation with any of them. Despite this, my mum emphasised that they invited all of the family, even me & my brothers.

It’s summer in australia rn so it was scorching. They have an enclosed patio space which is where most people stayed around. It was like a hotbox in there. I’m incredibly sensitive to hot weather so i was struggling as soon as we got there. The house had a pool so my siblings and some other kids went in there while i sat on the side.

After a while i asked my brother to come inside with me. The combination of heat outside and heat inside made me want to cry so me and my brother sat in the living room of the house where the aircon was to cool down. It worked for my brother but not for me and i was still insanely hot so i started to get overwhelmed. When i asked my mum if she could drive me home (10 minutes away) she said no because she had been drinking. I said can i ask J and she said no.

So now im starting to have a freak out as the heat and noise of the party start really getting to me and my mum offers for me to go sit in a bedroom. I say no because if i were a host i wouldn’t want people in my room so she says to go in the office. After repeatedly asking her to take me home to no avail i just go into the office and cry. I call my dad and explain the situation and ask him to pick me up, but he’s working an hour away so he can’t get me.

When i come out a bit later my mum says how disrespectful it was for me to call dad. I say that i would’ve called her if i was in the same situation at dads but she brushes me off. She lets me go sit in the car and wait until we leave and on the way out she complains about how i was fine with my dad but then not with her. I have to explain to her how meeting with family and going to a house party full of strangers are two different things.

I just want to know if i was wrong for what i did. I feel bad for calling my dad but i feel like there wasn’t much else for me to do in that situation. SOS

