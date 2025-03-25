Bad Neighbor’s Desire To Exact Revenge On The Homeowner Next Door Backfired, So A Wall Of Water, Trash And Sewage Crushed His Yard And His Pride

Even in the most remote places, small annoyances with neighbors often fester into larger issues — but this neighbor took it to a whole new level.

My grandpa destroys a wall and crazy neighbor pays for it. Before I was born, my grandpa had just retired and decided, “Screw it, I’m going to live in the middle of a mountain in the middle of nowhere.” He bought a piece of land far away from any city or village and started building a house. His only neighbors were an old lady and a crazy idiot.

After half a year, he decided to permanently move in and started building more and more things to accommodate himself. One of the things he built was a wall around his property and an outdoor toilet (this will be important later on). During this time, his crazy neighbor was trying to sell his property.

My grandpa offered to buy it, but the guy declined, asking for ten times more than my grandfather offered. They got into a sort of argument and ended all communication. Now, the crazy jerk was out to get my grandpa. He would call communal services and make police officers and inspectors take a two-hour ride for every possible thing he could report.

We’re talking about stuff like leaving a dog without a leash in a walled-off backyard or having leftover building materials on the road (which my grandpa also built — before that, they had a freaking dirt road). My grandpa didn’t mind, but every time the police were involved, they had to go over the backyard belonging to the old lady since construction was going on.

The crazy neighbor had also sealed off a gate connecting his and my grandpa’s property with garbage. It didn’t look nice or smell nice, but my grandpa was busy with other things and couldn’t keep removing it every night, only for the jerk to rebuild it the next morning.

Even though my grandpa didn’t care, the old lady did, and she was on his side. One day, when the officers came, she asked them a couple of questions. Then, she contacted my grandpa and told him what she learned.

First of all, since the wall was built on my grandfather’s land, he had all the rights to it. He could destroy it completely if he wanted. Second, filling a gate in the wall with trash was illegal, but my grandfather didn’t have the right to build a gate into someone else’s yard without explicit permission. Pursuing it in court would only result in having to seal it off.

She informed my grandpa about all of this, and soon they hatched a plan. They waited for two to three months for the heavy autumn rains to start drowning the land. Then, the old lady filed a formal complaint about the smell of the garbage. My grandpa pleaded guilty and signed a document that legally forced him to destroy the gate and remove the garbage from it.

The very same day my grandpa signed off on the documents, the biggest storm of the year started. It rained for seven days before inspectors could come to remove the garbage and the gate. My grandfather had previously cemented three of the four drains built into the wall. This, combined with the steep mountain, resulted in the wall acting like a dam for all the water coming in.

Almost the entire yard was flooded, eventually even lifting everything up from the outdoor toilet my grandfather had built. His neighbor tried everything he could to stop the inspectors from destroying the garbage-filled gate. He pleaded and pleaded, but he could do nothing.

He didn’t own the wall, and he was the one making all the communal calls. The inspectors had grown to hate him. Furthermore, my grandfather had already pleaded guilty, meaning that any form of complaint on the court’s decision from a third party was impossible and deemed invalid at this point.

After the inspectors removed the gate, a small sea of sewage, construction materials, and water poured into the neighbor’s yard. He could only watch as the water destroyed everything—all while my grandpa and the nice old lady drank tea from her balcony.

Today, while telling me the story, my grandpa said, “I felt like God unleashing the flood upon the sinful world back then.” That made me chuckle because I know he’s an atheist like me. The aftermath was even better.

The guy had to pay thousands to repair all the water damage and clean up the mess. Meanwhile, my grandfather’s and the old lady’s houses were completely untouched since they were on much higher ground.

The best part? Since he admitted to the inspectors that he was the one filling the gate with garbage, they made a note of it. Some time later, he received a written order from the court requiring him to repay my grandpa for any property damage.

He ended up going to court, losing (after the old lady testified in my grandfather’s favor), and having to rebuild the gate that was destroyed—along with all the court fees. The guy moved out as soon as he could. From what the new owner said, he sold the house for less than half of what my grandfather had originally offered him.

What goes around, comes around! Hopefully the new neighbor is much better.

