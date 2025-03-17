Bank Changes Their Policies And Won’t Cash Or Deposit A Customer’s Checks Anymore, But The Customer Confirms With A Friendly Bank Teller That There’s A Workaround

It can be annoying when companies change their policies. For example, if you go to the same bank year after year and are able to do the same transaction every pay day, it’s annoying when you’re suddenly told that’s no longer possible.

In today’s story, one bank customer is frustrated with a new bank policy, but a little research and a helpful bank teller make a big difference.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Bank decides they won’t cash and then deposit my checks anymore. I’ve had the same bank for over 15 years and it’s worth noting that the two businesses my family has I manage, hold accounts at this bank. I basically work for myself and it’s a very seasonal job so at the start of the season after a mostly dormant winter, cash flow isn’t that great. I usually hold a few of my paychecks in the business as things ramp up to help cover restocking after our slow winter. I cash out before payroll is due each quarter so as not to mess things up for accounting. This means that when I do write myself a check during the slow months, it’s because I need it to cover something, usually the day of.

OP has found the best way to make deposits.

When I deposit a check, $100 of it goes into my account immediately and the rest goes in at midnight. Now, I’ve learned in the past that they will pull any and all transactions they can prior to depositing the money and this has on more than one occasion caused me to be charged insufficient fund fees or transfer fees from my overdraft accounts. It’s an annoying practice, but I have found the workaround. I would cash my checks and then deposit the cash and it all would go in immediately. Problem solved.

There was a new teller at the bank.

That was until two weeks ago when I went in to deposit my check. Filled out the deposit slip as depositing cash and waited in line for the next teller. I get called up by a teller I’ve never met and request to have my check cashed and then deposited. I didn’t need the funds to go in immediately as we are out of the slow season, but I have gotten into the habit as I’m not a fan of their policy.

The teller refuses to complete OP’s request.

I get told that they are no longer allowed to do it. I’ve been told this before by new tellers and once they ask around, another teller that’s been there a while and knows me will usually give the go-ahead to do it. It is coming from one account held at their bank and going into another so they can see the funds are there. Not anymore.

There’s a new rule.

That’s when I learn they have decided to more strictly enforce a rule that up to this point, I had been allowed to work around. It sucks but, as I said, I didn’t need the money that day so I just deposited it. This did not sit well with me. So I went home and did some research.

OP learned a bit about the bank’s ATMs.

Turns out, that my bank has two types of ATM’s. Some that require an envelope for a cash deposit, some that take the cash directly. The envelope free ATM’s have the added bonus of being able to, if deposited before 6 pm, have the funds available immediately. Cue malicious compliance.

Unfortunately, the new rule really is true.

I head in there this week to deposit another check. Fill out my deposit slip for a cash deposit and wait in line. When I get called up, it’s a teller that has been there for at least 5 years and I have a working relationship with. I mention the new updated policy to verify it is true and she confirms apologetically.

OP has a question for the teller.

I then ask about their ATM outside and whether it requires an envelope or is envelope free. Turns out it’s the latter. I then ask what stops me from cashing my check inside the branch, and then walking outside to deposit the cash into the ATM so it can go be available immediately. She looks at me with a blank stare… Teller: “Well nothing really.”

OP confirms that the plan will work.

Me: “So I can cash this check inside, walk outside and deposit the cash into the ATM and will effectively be doing the same thing I have been doing for years just with extra steps.” Teller: “Yes.” Me: “I would like to cash this check please.” She takes the check and starts the process.

The teller made an exception.

A few moments later she looks over at another teller that has been there just as long, if not longer, and asks, “Is this one of the instances I can use my better judgment?” Other teller: “I think so.” Teller: “We are going to say this is a grey area and just cash and deposit it like before.” Me: “Then this should speed things up,” as I hand her the deposit slip I had filled out earlier for cash. That was Monday and I still smile every time I think about it.

It’s nice that the teller was able to help considering she understood what OP was trying to accomplish.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

