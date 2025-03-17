Ben & Jerry’s Has Some Really Fun Ice Cream, But This TikToker Wants To Know Where Their Simple Flavors Are

Ben & Jerry’s is one of the most popular ice cream options, with dozens of wacky but delicious flavor names.

This TikToker, however, has an issue when it comes to finding a flavor she loves.

She made a quick video asking for help. The video begins with her saying, “Ben and Jerry. Where’s the vanilla?”

Vanilla? That should be the flavor that is easiest to find! She pans the camera to show all the different flavors and says, “Where’s the plain flavors at?”

She’s got a point, all I see is the weird names and fun flavors.

She continues by saying, “I’m over here trying to support you.”

If they make it hard to find simple flavors like vanilla, people will choose a different brand.

She wraps up the video saying, “Babe, I have ARFID. I need VANILLA.”

Honestly, I don’t blame her. Vanilla is the best flavor out there.

I’m sure it exists, but maybe some stores don’t carry it.

Sometimes simple flavors are the best.

