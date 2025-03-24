March 24, 2025 at 4:49 am

Best Buy Shopper Had A Strange Experience When Shopping For A Phone

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re shopping for electronics, you might want to learn some lessons from the video you’re about to see…

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Carmen who showed viewers what happened when she went phone shopping at a Best Buy store.

Carmen looked at Samsung phones at the store and told viewers, “I saw the Z Flip, and then here is the Z Fold. Wow, so nice.”

She showed them the screen and added, “But look. What’s happening, guys?”

She opened the Z Fold phone and said, “What are these lines? This is not good for business.”

Despite her disappointment with the phones, Carmen said that she’s still a fan of Samsung’s watches.

Check out the video.

@mamichulamadness

This isn’t good for business @Samsung Canada #samsung #samsungcanada #bestbuy #zflip #samsunggalaxy #galaxyzflip #phone

♬ original sound – Carmen Madness

And this is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

She wasn’t too impressed with this…

